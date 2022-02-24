Keen to assist Pakistan in energy sector, says Russian Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich has said that Russia is keen to assist Pakistan in energy sector besides expanding trade relations.

Talking to PTV, he said it is a good opportunity for the Prime Minister of Pakistan to discuss everything as high level interaction between the two countries would help understand each other’s interest. He added that the volume of business between Pakistan and Russia has been increasing for quite some time. In reply to a question, the Russian Ambassador said disrespecting for other religion is not freedom of expression.

Replying to another question regarding aid to Afghanistan, he said humanitarian assistance should be provided to Afghan people.

Read more: PM Imran Khan leaves for ‘historic’ visit to Russia

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Russia on a two-day official visit at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Adviser Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Amir Mahmood Kiani.

After a span of two decades, this is the first visit of any Pakistani premier to Russia.