Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 01:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kim Kardashian is hopeful for Kanye West

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 01:53 pm

A source revealed how Kim feels about reuniting with West. After the rapper recently pleaded with her to get back together and restore their family. Kardashian is “hopeful” that Ye will move on in the future, according to the source.

Read more: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian In NYC, enjoy an early Valentine’s Day dinner.

The source also revealed how Kardashian has been dealing with Ye’s decision to go public with his feud with Pete Davidson. Saying, “Kim is attempting to ignore Kanye’s pleas for reconciliation on social media. She is currently really cheerful and having a great time. She likes where she is in life and is looking forward to the next chapter.”

For the sake of their children, the KUWTK alum will always be nice to Kanye, according to the insider, and hopes the rapper will understand they aren’t getting back together and be happy.

Read more: Kanye West enjoys the company of Kim Kardashian’s doppelganger. Chaney Jones at a Jeen-Yuhs screening

West, meanwhile, was seen texting to Kim that he was her “number one fan” and that she was his favorite person in the world while sharing photos of his private chats with her on Instagram. Kanye had stated in one of his posts that he believes the two would get back together.

After nearly six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February of last year.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Pete Davidson makes a comeback to social media after the year 2018

Pete Davidson has been in the news for two reasons: first, his...
2 hours ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya photographed while holding hands

Tom Holland and Zendaya are not just fan favorites for Spider-Man and...
4 hours ago
Britney Spears felt heard when the Congress invited her to share her story

Britney Spears took to Instagram to post a photo of a letter...
5 hours ago
Kanye West opens up about his mental health issues

Kanye West has spoken up about his mental health issues, stating that...
19 hours ago
6 simple ways for working women to de-stress their skin

Being a working woman, it is difficult to follow a complicated skincare...
22 hours ago
Ayeza Khan shows off her easy-breezy look for summer, see photos

Ayeza Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with ease....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
14 mins ago
The settlement of Prince Andrew raises safety concerns: ‘Where will he live?’

Experts weigh in on Prince Andrew's ideas for alternative lodgings following the...
Ghost Shark
16 mins ago
Newly born ‘Ghost Shark’ baby spotted by scientists

At a depth of 1.2 kilometres off the east coast of New...
Bill Gates
22 mins ago
How wealthy is Bill Gates in comparison to Pakistan?

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has visited Pakistan for the first time....
29 mins ago
Murad says no nefarious drive stops him from speaking against corruption & corrupt people

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed has vowed to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600