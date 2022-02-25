Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:43 am
Kim Kardashian slays her curves at Milan Fashion Week

26th Feb, 2022. 12:43 am
After claiming that her separated husband Kanye West’s social media posts are causing her ‘mental sorrow,’ Kim Kardashian resumed her beautiful 24-hour style parade during Milan Fashion Week.

The reality-tv star, 41, flaunted her hourglass curves in a rubber gown while out in the Italian city, and she also turned attention in an oversized suit and latex gloves shortly after.

The eye-catching ensemble included a pair of rubber gloves, giving it a similar look to the one she wore earlier in the day.

Kim wore her raven locks in a stylish chignon bun and added to the glitz with a pair of black sunglasses.

