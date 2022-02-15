Kinza Hashmi drops jaws in latest clicks for her gram

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours.

The actress’ insta feed is no less than that of a model. She can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Recently, the Ruposh actress dropped multiple ethereal snaps all dressed in a traditional ensemble as she was captured at an event.

Take a look:

The actress was seen wearing a gorgeous ensemble to go for the desi event. She kept the focus on her dazzling dress by keeping things minimal in the accessory department. She opted for nothing but a pair of short earrings.

Hashmi chose her tresses to fall straight in a side-parted look. Glowing skin, matte lipstick in the pink shade, a hint of blush on the cheeks and well-defined brows completed her make-up.

Kinza Hashmi has always been incredibly intelligent with her amazing personality and her great array of clothes. She is mostly loved by teenagers.

However, the actress has also managed to create quite a good fan-base for herself with her sweet personality.