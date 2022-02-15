KMC didn’t utilise resources despite having abundance of them: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said he was flabbergasted that despite having so much resources, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) did not utilise them.

“An impression used to be given that the KMC does not have resources, but it is not true. There is no dearth of resources with the organisation. KMC assets are present all over the megalopolis,” Murtaza Wahab said talking to media in Karachi.

He said provision of sports facilities was among top priorities of the government. Women were glorifying Pakistan’s name, he maintained. He said positive activities would be promoted, if playgrounds would be populated.

“The journey of Karachi’s development will continue. We will try to utilise the KMC grounds,” he said.

On street crimes in Karachi, the administrator said the rate of street crimes had shot up in the city. However, he said, the Sindh government could not interfere in affairs of the police. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had apprised the Sindh inspector general about conditions of Karachi.

He said on request of the Sindh government, the Karachi police chief was changed. The new police chief was making efforts to control the street crimes and hopefully he would do so.

Murtaza Wahab said the government would provide the cooperation required by police to arrest the crimes.