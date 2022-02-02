Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
02nd Feb, 2022. 08:52 pm

KMC to Launch First Zip Line at Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has planned to build a zip line in Bagh Ibne Qasim, near Clifton, to provide the general public with sports and leisure opportunities.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the city administrator who also acts as the Sindh government’s spokesperson, confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Junaid Ullah Khan, Director-General (DG) of Parks, informed BOL News that the proposed zip line will be 3,000 feet long and would run from Kothari Parade to the Bagh Ibne Qasim boundary wall on Clifton Beach Road.

“The total length of the zip line ride at Karachi’s Bagh Ibne Qasim will be 3,000 feet,” he said, adding that the parks and horticulture department has invited sealed bids from companies to operate and install a zip line for a 10-year period.

“The best, suitable, and interested parties have been asked to submit their feasibility plan by February 22nd, with a complete design of the installation of the zip line, the time required for its installation, and the material to be used thereof,” he added.

The DG Parks maintained that the contract would be awarded to the lowest-bidding firm.

 

