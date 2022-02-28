Korangi Causeway robbery suspects remanded in police custody

A judicial magistrate on Monday remanded two suspects, allegedly involved in an armed robbery at Korangi Causeway, to police custody for interrogation.

Muhammad Khalid and Naveed Hussain said to be the members of a dacoits’ gang that had snatched cash and cell phones from around 100 citizens on gunpoint at Korangi Causeway a few days ago, were presented before the Judicial magistrate East.

The Investigation Officer (IO) submitted in the remand report that the complainant had identified the suspects during the identification parade.

The IO sought 14 days physical remand of the suspects, submitting that interrogation had to be made from the suspects for recovery of snatched cash and phones besides the weapons used in the robber, while their accomplices had to be arrested.

The magistrate however granted three days physical remand with a direction to IO to present the suspects on the next date along with a progress report of the investigation.