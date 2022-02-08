Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:09 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kourtney Kardashian radiates charm in her latest photos

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:09 pm

With her recent behind-the-scenes images of herself in a beautiful black ensemble, Kourtney Kardashian has upped the temperature on the internet.

The 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians veteran went to Instagram to show off her new look while filming the family’s new flagship Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, which premieres on the streaming service in April 14.

Referring to a classic KUWTK Line from the season 3 episode Free Khloé she wrote, “Kim would you stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister is going to jail.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)


Kourtney donned a sheer black turtleneck with a cropped over the bust bralette and a sheer short skirt with knee-high black leather stilettos in the images.

In the background of the photographs, the Poosh creator also revealed a film crew working on her popular family film’s new initiative.

In a fresh teaser uploaded on Instagram accompanying the footage, they disclosed the debut date.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines,” the synopsis reads. “From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat makes our day with her post-workout glow

Actress Mehwish Hayat shared her post-workout video on Instagram and left everyone...
2 hours ago
Mohib Mirza's directorial debut "Ishrat Made in China" will release this year!

After a huge gap due to pandemic, a bunch of films is...
2 hours ago
WATCH: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover talk about their happy married life

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will have the power...
3 hours ago
Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi dance their heart out in this energetic video

Pakistan's talented actress Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi are making the fans...
10 hours ago
Is Meghan Markle pursuing a 'plot'?

Meghan Markle is believed to be following a "plan" in order to...
10 hours ago
Kanye West expresses optimism for 'change' during Black Future Month

Kanye West recently gave a statement in which he expressed his support...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
29 seconds ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
36 seconds ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
5 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
12 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600