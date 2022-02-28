Adsence Ad 160X600
Kremlin says Russia will ride out Western sanctions
MOSCOW- Russia will be able to ride out Western sanctions over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesman said Monday, while President Vladimir Putin will be meeting officials to discuss the economic impact.
“The Western sanctions on Russia are hard, but our country has the necessary potential to compensate the damage,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
He added that “today Putin will be working on economic questions” and meeting key ministers.
