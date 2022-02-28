Adsence Ad 160X600
Kremlin will not ‘declare position’ ahead of Ukraine talks
MOSCOW – The Kremlin said it would not declare its official position ahead of talks with a Ukrainian delegation on Monday as Moscow’s assault against Ukraine went into a fifth day.
“I suggest we wait for the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “I would not declare any negotiating positions and so on.”
Read more: Russia, Ukraine agreed to hold talks as fighting rages
