AFP News Agency

28th Feb, 2022. 03:33 pm
Kremlin will not ‘declare position’ ahead of Ukraine talks

MOSCOW – The Kremlin said it would not declare its official position ahead of talks with a Ukrainian delegation on Monday as Moscow’s assault against Ukraine went into a fifth day.

“I suggest we wait for the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “I would not declare any negotiating positions and so on.”

Read more: Russia, Ukraine agreed to hold talks as fighting rages

