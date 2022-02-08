Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:50 pm
Lamar Odom talks about son’s death on Celebrity Big Brother Show

Lamar Odom talked about his late son Jayden’s death with his Celebrity Big Brother castmates.

During the latest episode of the reality television show, the former NBA star shared with housemates Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges stated that he saw his 6-month-old son in a dream, saying, “I think I need to cry. I dreamt [about] my son last night, the one that passed away. He was talking.”

“You know what that’s from, though? I didn’t get to grieve properly, I don’t think, when my son passed away,” Odom continued. “He kept saying, ‘Snatch the rainbow, Daddy.’ When he passed away, he couldn’t talk. He could just talk with his eyes.”

Odom added about his strong bond with his son, enlightening that Jayden died from SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) over 15 years ago.

“Even at 6 months old I was saying that we had a really great relationship because whenever I would come into the room his eyes would just follow me wherever I went until I picked him up,” Odom said.

Continued Odom: “He was a really special baby; 2006 would’ve made him, right now, I think 15 or 14 years old. There’s just something I don’t think I’d ever get over. But him coming to me in a dream lets me know that he’s not too far away. And I know I’ll see him in an afterlife.”

Bridges had a sincere and genuine response to Odom opening up about his unbelievable loss, saying, “Hearing Lamar that he lost a kid has to be the biggest thing that someone has to deal with, and my heart goes out to Lamar because he’s dealt with so much stuff.”

Previously Lamar has talked about his son’s death in a clip from Odom’s YouTube documentary, Lamar Odom: Reborn, which premiered in May last year, the former star athlete thorough how his son’s death affected him during the height of his basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers, saying, “That was extremely hard because, you know, I was playing [basketball].”

“He was extra energetic. Whenever I would walk into the room he would just stare at me. He was beautiful. He was like the combination of his sister and his brother. I just wish I would’ve had him in my life a little longer,” Odom continued.

“You know what’s crazy? I don’t even think I still have even sat down and cried about it,” he added.

 

