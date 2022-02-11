Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:46 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Lancashire has signed Tim David for Vitality Blast 2022

Tim David, a Singaporean, has joined Lancashire for the Vitality Blast 2022 competition.

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:46 pm
Tim David

Tim David. © thequint

Tim David, a Singaporean, has joined Lancashire for the Vitality Blast 2022 competition.

In franchise-based events, the 25-year-old has clearly increased his profile in the T20 circuit and has become a household name.

Last year, he was a member of the Southern Brave in The Hundred and spent the summer with Surrey, where he scored two hundreds and a fifty in ten One-Day Cup matches.

He is currently playing for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

“There is such a strong squad and hopefully I can contribute with bat and ball to help the team,” he said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my brief spell with Surrey and the Brave in England last year and I am looking forward to building on that experience with the red rose.”

David has also played in the Caribbean Premier League for St Lucia, the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes.

He’s also played 14 Twenty20 international matches for Singapore, averaging 47.

“Tim fits the profile of player which we have been looking to bring into our T20 squad and his addition will give us more power in the middle order,” said head coach Glen Chapple,

“His impressive T20 record – both at international level and in various leagues around the world – speaks for itself and we are really looking forward to him joining us in May.”

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans opts to field against Lahore Qalandars | MS VS LQ

MS VS LQ: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to field first...
2 hours ago
IND VS WI: Axar Patel, KL Rahul ruled out of T20 squad

IND VS WI: Axar Patel and KL Rahul have been ruled out...
3 hours ago
Lahore vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | LQ VS MS live

LQ VS MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the...
10 hours ago
Someone steals Chacha Pakistani’s mobile phone

LAHORE: Muhammed Farooq Anjum alias Chacha Pakistani, who came from Dubai to...
23 hours ago
PSL 7 Schedule 2022 - Timings, Teams, Venues | Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

PSL 7 Schedule 2022: The announcement of PSL schedule officially marks the...
23 hours ago
PSL Points table 2022 after Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi - Match 16

PSL  Points Table: Match played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

livestock extension
2 mins ago
MoU signed for livestock extension workers’ promotion

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Farmers Development...
Syeda Tuba Anwar shares a Quranic verse to respond Aamir Liaquat Hussian
7 mins ago
Syeda Tuba Anwar shares a Quranic verse to respond Aamir Liaquat Hussian

Syeda Tuba Anwar shared a Quranic verse about "Slander (Tohmat)" after a...
Prince Harry
9 mins ago
The Queen has told Prince Harry and Prince William that she will not ‘tolerate’ divorce.

Long before the two brothers married, the Queen reportedly informed Prince William and Prince Harry that she will not accept any possibility of divorce. According to the Sunday Express, the king got fed up with the royal family's numerous divorces and decided that "enough is enough." According to a Buckingham Palace insider, because the Queen is the head of the church, she is opposed to divorce because of her convictions. "Because the Queen is the head of the Church, she is opposed to royal divorces on principle," one insider added. "She has, however, witnessed the divorces of not just her sister Princess Margaret, but also her three eldest children.
Ananya Panday
10 mins ago
Ananya Panday opens up on overwhelming response from Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600