16th Feb, 2022. 04:04 pm
Laos to vaccinate children aged 6-11 against COVID-19

VIENTIANE – The Lao government will begin a nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 to 11 in March in a bid to reopen schools safely, local media reported Wednesday.

Local daily Vientiane Times quoted Deputy Manager of the National Immunization Program Chansai Pathammavong as saying that a total of 957,000 children in this age group will be vaccinated, and it is hoped that the vaccination of young children will encourage other family members to get vaccinated.

The vaccination of all children aged 6-11 will begin in Lao capital Vientiane, while provinces that are ready may also go ahead with immunization, Chansai said.

Inoculations will be given to children only if their parents give their consent. The ministry will map out a vaccination plan while the education and sports ministry will inform parents about the importance of vaccination.

Read more: Aussie state sees rise in COVID-19 cases among children

The health ministry also instructed local authorities and health officials to review the progress made in vaccinating people aged 12 to 17 and to ensure that jabs are administered to those who are still unvaccinated.

So far, 65.74 percent of the eligible population have received their first jabs, while 57.86 percent have completed two doses, according to the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

 

