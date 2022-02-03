Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:27 pm
Large quantity of weapons, ammunition & IEDs recovered in North Waziristan

Security Forces recover a large number of weapons, ammunition and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in North Waziristan. Image: File

The Security Forces on Thursday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ghulam Khan Khel area of North Waziristan District, on reports of a terrorists’ hideout in the area and recovered a huge cache of weapons and explosives.

During the search of the area, a large number of weapons, ammunition and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from the terrorists’ hideout, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The recovered weapons and ammunition included Sub Machine Guns, Hand Grenades, RPG-7 rockets, IEDs, the material used in the preparation of IEDs, communication equipment and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds.

Meanwhile, the security forces have killed 13 terrorists during operations in Naushki and Panjgur in Balochistan, the media wing of the Pakistani military reported on Thursday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “After successfully repulsing terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki last night, the security forces carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists’ hiding in the areas.”

The statement added that in Naushki, security forces encountered and killed five more terrorists bringing the tally to nine. ISPR said four brave soldiers embraced martyrdom including an officer while repulsing this attack.

In Panjgur, the security forces operation is underway to eliminate fleeing terrorists. The media wing said four terrorists have so far been killed in Panjgur while at least four/five are encircled by security forces. During intense fighting, three soldiers embraced shahadat and four got injured.

