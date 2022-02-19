Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 12:12 pm
Last day to file nomination papers for vacant Senate seat of Faisal Vawda

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda. Image: APP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and a by-election is to be held for the vacant Senate seat in the Sindh Assembly.

The polling will take place on March 9 and today is the last day to submit nomination papers for the seat.

Read more: Polling on vacant Senate seat of Faisal Vawda to be held on March 9

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), PTI and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) candidates will submit their nomination papers today, reported Bol news.

PTI has announced four candidates to contest for the seat including Ali Pillah, Shahzeb Kapadia, Agha Arsalan, and Hassan Bakhshi.

Meanwhile, on behalf of PPP, Nisar Khoro and a few others will take part in the run.

An initial list of the candidates taking part will be displayed on February 21 while the nominees can file an appeal for rejection or acceptance by February 28.

Senator Faisal Vawda was disqualified by the ECP over concealment of his dual nationality at the time of the National Assembly election in the 2018 general elections.

