Last Instagram post of Captain Bilal Khalil Shaheed has everyone in tears

Captain Dr. Bilal Khalil, who was martyred in an attack on forces in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Noshki, posted a tale on Instagram seven hours before his death.

A photo from Shaheed Bilal Khalil’s last Instagram story, in which he asks his friends to recite Durood Sharif, is going viral on social media.

Captain Dr. Bilal Khalil Shaheed posted in this Instagram story, “Read Durood Sharif and share it, the reward is all yours.” This story of Dr. Bilal Khalil Shaheed’s devotion for religion is going popular on social media, and prayers are being offered for his rank to be raised.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that 15 terrorists were killed in attacks in Balochistan’s Noshki and Panjgur districts, while four soldiers were martyred.

The federal interior minister condemned the terrorist strikes on security forces camps in Noshki and Panjgur and praised the heroic soldiers who repelled the massive attacks last night. He stated that our security officers are well-trained to deal with any type of terrorist strike.

According to the Pakistan Army Public Relations Department, security forces foiled terrorist attacks in the Baluchistan districts of Panjgur and Noshki and killed four terrorists.