Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 02:57 pm
Lawmakers poured in tributes for verdict on Noor Mukadam’s murder case

As the verdict in the Noor Mukadam case was announced by a Sessions judge today, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry lauded the police and prosecution for fulfilling their responsibility on the dot.

The minister took to his Twitter to praise the institutions for meeting the expectations of the Pakistani people.

“This is the justice that the people of Pakistan expect”, he penned down.

He opined that the police and prosecution fulfilled their responsibility and gave the verdict in four months, which is commendable.

“Hopefully, the justice institutions will meet the expectations of the people and the rule of law will come into force”, he added.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib also poured in his tribute for the decision announced by the judiciary.

“It is welcoming that the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case has been given exemplary punishment”.

While underscoring the importance of timely and transparent trials, he maintained that there was a need for such speedy trials in other courts of the country also so that justice could be served.

Following months of hearings, a local court in the federal capital gave a death sentence to Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case on Thursday.

Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam, had been brutally murdered by businessman Zahir Jaffar in the F7 sector of Islamabad.

