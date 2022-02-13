Legend of the cemetery

There is a hill on the bank of the river Indus, close to colonial era Lansdowne Bridge. This hill contains a number of ancient tombs, traditionally called Sation Jo Astan, a Sindhi phrase which is often translated as the Seven Sisters’ Shrine.

One of the legends about these graves has it that they belong to seven beautiful women who were held captive by a cruel king. These women escaped one day and took refuge on the hill.

Fearing that the king might even find them there, they prayed to God to protect their honor. God answered their prayers and a chasm appeared on the hill, engulfing all the girls.

Historians reject these interesting tales about the graves on the hill, which, they claim, belong to Mir Abul Qasim Namkeen – a Mughal era governor of upper Sindh – and his kin.

Mir Abul Qasim was born in 1515 AD in Afghanistan. He came to Lahore during the time of Mughal Emperor Jalaluddin Akbar and joined his royal court.

Akbar later appointed Qasim as the governor of Bukhar – a large area of upper Sindh also including the present day Sukkur district – and also gave him jagirs – lands – in Khushab and Bheera areas of Punjab.

It is said that Mir Abul Qasim once sent some vessels to Akbar carved out of salt. Delighted by the gift, Akbar gave him the title of “Namkeen”, which in Persian and Urdu means salty.

Qasim had a poetic temperament and he used to sit on this mound by the river to watch the setting sun. He liked the place so much that he had a few of his loved ones interred in mausoleums on the hill after their demise.

During the reign of Emperor Jahangir, Governor Bukhar Mir Abul Qasim Namkeen was killed during a battle in Kandahar. His body was brought to Sukkur and he was buried on the same hill, which is also called Qasim Khani and Safan Safa.

At the foot of Sation Jo Astan, there is a staircase of carved stones. Atop the hill are seven prominent tombs along with around hundred other graves.

The tombs of Qasim and his close relatives are located on a large mound. All these tombs have tombstones inscribed with their names in Persian and the dates of their demise.

Sation Jo Astan is a Mughal era cemetery and the people who have not seen the engraved tombs in the necropolis of Makli should visit it. It also offers beautiful views of the Indus River and Sukkur, the third largest city of Sindh, which lies across the river.

Sukkur Barrage is on the left and Lansdowne Bridge is on the right side of the hill.

As you enter, you can see beautiful Kashi engravings. There is a small room along the staircase, built probably for the guards of this royal cemetery. There is also a minaret of a deserted mosque amid a pile of broken bricks. The place of worship is an example of Mughal architecture.

Relevant departments have not taken any special measures to protect this historical heritage.

The government has not provided any facility to the people coming to this historic site. However, tourists come to Sation Jo Astan from all over the country and beyond throughout the year.

Sation Jo Astan is not the mausoleum of any saint nor does it belong to women of legendary beauty. However, it is still a royal cemetery, a heritage which needs the attention of relevant institutions.