The Lahore High Court on Wednesday barred electronic and print media from carrying advertisements of unregistered housing schemes.

Read more: Presidential system is against basic structure of Constitution, rules LHC

Hearing a case about unregistered housing schemes, Justice Shahid Jamil directed electronic and print media not to carry advertisements without a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The court further ordered that NOC numbers and QR codes should be mentioned in the advertisements of the housing schemes to check their genuineness.

During the hearing, the court remarked that no one would be allowed to plunder the money of the people in the name of fake housing schemes.

LDA Chief Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi also turned up before the court and informed it that the cases against 14 fake housing schemes have been lodged.

Read more: Mirpurkhas rape case: SHC summons DIG, SSP on Feb 15

The court asked the chief planner to implement court orders within seven days.