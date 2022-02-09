Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 08:51 pm
LHC bars electronic, print media from carrying unregistered housing schemes’ ads

LHC barred electronic, print media from carrying unregistered housing schemes’ ads. Image: File

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday barred electronic and print media from carrying advertisements of unregistered housing schemes.

Hearing a case about unregistered housing schemes, Justice Shahid Jamil directed electronic and print media not to carry advertisements without a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The court further ordered that NOC numbers and QR codes should be mentioned in the advertisements of the housing schemes to check their genuineness.

During the hearing, the court remarked that no one would be allowed to plunder the money of the people in the name of fake housing schemes.

LDA Chief Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi also turned up before the court and informed it that the cases against 14 fake housing schemes have been lodged.

The court asked the chief planner to implement court orders within seven days.

