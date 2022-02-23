LHC grants pre-arrest bail to Akbar Bugti’s widow in objectionable photos case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Shahzadi Nargis, widow of former Balochistan governor Nawab Akbar Bugti in a case against her for allegedly sharing objectionable photos of her daughter-in-law on social media.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem issued an order regarding confirmation of bail Nargis but dismissed the bail petition of co-accused Danish.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the woman is accused of sharing objectionable photos of her daughter-in-law on social media platforms.

Earlier, a woman claiming to be the daughter-in-law of Baloch leader Nawab Bugti had released a video message from an unknown location in which she complained of receiving death threats from Shahzawar Bugti.

Wishah Abu Bakar claimed that his life was in danger from Shahzawar Bugti, the youngest son of Nawab Akbar Bugti and he sought help from the relevant authorities for his arrest.

The woman alleged that she was a victim of domestic violence and blackmail by Shahzawar Bugti, who inhumanely beat her and forced her to take pornographic pictures after giving her drugs.

Nargis has approached the Lahore High Court after her bail was revoked by the Sessions Court.