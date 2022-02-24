Adsence Ads 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
LHC restraints FIA from probing former DG Bashir Memon

Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm

Former Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon. Image: File

LAHORE:  The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Joint investigation team from conducting investigation into three cases initiated by the agency against its former DG Bashir Memon.

The Lahore High Court issued an order on the petition filed by former DG FIA Bashir Memon challenging the formation of the JIT and seeking details of cases against him. The court, restrained the JIT, headed by its Lahore director Dr Rizwan, from conducting further inquiry against Bashir Memon and ordered not to harass him. Memon’s lawyer expressed concerns that the FIA ​​director can distort the facts against the petitioner and the JIT could be biased. The petitioner sought an order to form a new investigation team headed by a Grade 21 officer.

A counsel for the FIA told the court that the investigation against the petitioner had not been completed so far. He said a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had been formed in the inquiries against the petitioner and it is totally impartial.

The FIA initiated three inquiries against its former head on charges of money laundering, fraud and aiding a suspect wanted in a financial crime case.

Memon argued that all the inquiries initiated against him were baseless and politically motivated.
After hearing arguments, the court barred agency from taking action against Memon and sought reply by March 14.

