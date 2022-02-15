Liam Payne is all praise for son Bear; says he is sly but smart

Liam Payne recently spoke up about his 4-year-old kid Bear, who has a reputation for mischief. Cheryl Cole and the singer have a son together. Bear devised a brilliant method to avoid school, the One Direction star said on Instagram.

“He went to school the other day and he didn’t want to go, and I think he realized that if you have COVID, you don’t have to go to school. Which is pretty sly but also quite smart,” Payne said during an Instagram Live Q&A with followers. He found out that if he feigned to have the flu, he’d be excused from school for the day,” he added.

“When I was four, I didn’t even know what a virus was — sneaky,” Payne continued. He did get a scolding for it, but I have to give him credit for it because my pretexting to get out of school when I was a youngster was not quite as elaborate. In some ways, I’m not proud of him, but I’m pleased with the amount of deception, immature deception.”

