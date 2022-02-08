Lithuania should stop malicious hype against China: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that Lithuania should stop engaging in malicious hype and asking others to join its acts against China.

According to media reports, the Lithuanian foreign minister said in an interview that the main topic of his upcoming visit to Australia would be how Lithuania and Australia can help each other to deal with China’s “coercion” and trade sanctions.

At a daily press briefing, spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded that when it comes to the problems of China-Lithuania relations, the rights and wrongs of the situation are quite clear. It is completely reasonable and lawful for China to make responses to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and international justice, he added.

Zhao said that China always acts in accordance with the World Trade Organization rules, while the claims about the so-called “coercion” of Lithuania by China are baseless.

Lithuania should face facts, correct its mistakes and return to the right track of adhering to the one-China principle, the spokesperson said.

“Lithuania should stop confusing right with wrong and cease its malicious hype, let alone trying to get other nations to join its acts against China,” said Zhao.