Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

‘Loans being given to those who were earlier not allowed to enter banks’

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:04 pm

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir. Image: Screengrab from PTV

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir on Tuesday said banks were giving loans to such people who were earlier even not allowed to enter banks.

The central bank governor said this while addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan’s first instant payment system ‘Raast’, developed by the SBP, in Islamabad.

He said under the ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’ banks approved loans up to Rs131 billion. In the banking system, rich were provided every kind of facilities and poor faced difficulties, but now banks were providing loans to common men too, he maintained.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to improve the banking system through inclusiveness. His vision is that banking system should be available to people of every status,” he said.

Read more: Prior approval made mandatory for tax recovery through bank account

SBP governor said Raast application would revolutionise the digital payment, which aimed at creating easiness in banking The for common man. It was a system of instant payment, he maintained. He said one could register his mobile phone number with Raast.

“Raast can be linked with any bank account. Users will be able to send and receive money in their accounts through the mobile application, which is completely free,” he said.

PM Imran Khan on Tuesday launched ‘Raast’ application.

In a tweet, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had said the programme aimed at facilitating digital payments amongst people.

Read More

2 hours ago
‘Meeting of the Minds’: NAHE organises national conference in Lahore

LAHORE: “There is a grave need for moving away from the metrics...
2 hours ago
Govt to introduce strong defamation laws, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the cabinet has...
2 hours ago
Kashmiri women optimistic about success of freedom struggle: Shawl

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri women, who are soft targets of Indian atrocities, are optimistic...
2 hours ago
CAA warns against safety violations at Jinnah International Airport

A major violation of safety rules was revealed at a sensitive location...
2 hours ago
NCOC to relax COVID protocols in cities with low positivity

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that...
3 hours ago
Loans worth Rs39b approved to economically empower youth: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

44 seconds ago
Julia Fox channelling Kim Kardashian as she takes to the runway at NYFW

Julia Fox, who just ended her relationship with the musician formerly known...
1 min ago
Whoopi Goldberg rejoins The View after two weeks of suspend

Whoopi Goldberg makes a comeback on The View. The show's co-host had...
3 mins ago
Fazl rejects enforcement of Presidential system in country

President of Pakistan Democratic Movement and Chief of Jamaat Ulema-e- Islam (Fazl)...
Hubco profits
4 mins ago
Hubco profits decline 42 per cent during 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit of Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) declined 42 per...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600