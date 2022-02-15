Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:23 pm
Loans worth Rs39b approved to economically empower youth: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said loans worth Rs39 billion had so far been approved under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) to economically empower the youth.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Usman Dar said 25, 700 people had qualified for the loan scheme.

Read more: Over Rs22 billion soft loans disbursed under Kamyab Jawan Programme: official

He said interest free loans of up to Rs500, 000 were also being given to the youth under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

The special assistant said under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, 2, 000 tractors worth Rs2.5 billion had also been handed over to the young agricultural entrepreneurs. He said more tractors would also be given to the youth as part of efforts to enhance agriculture productivity.

Usman Dar said under the Kamyab Jawan Skills for All initiative, 60, 000 scholarships were being offered in the third batch, while 100, 000 scholarships had already been provided.

He said the Sports and Talent Hunt Drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be taken to each nook and corner of the country. He said the aim was to engage the youth in healthy activities.

On January 15, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had announced the government was aiming to disburse loans of Rs50 billion this year through the Kamyab Jawan Programme to encourage youth entrepreneurs and create jobs in the country.

Read more: Govt sets target to disburse loans of Rs50b under Kamyab Jawan Programme

Farrukh Habib had informed that the under the Kamyab Jawan Programme the incumbent government had disbursed Rs30 billion in loans over the last two years, resulting in the establishment of 22,000 new firms.

