Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 01:03 pm

Local bodies minister briefs Sindh cabinet on agreement with JI

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah speaks. Image: File

KARACHI: Sindh Local bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah briefed the Sindh cabinet on the recently signed agreement with the Jamat-e-Islami on Local Bodies Act, sources informed Bol News.

Shah also informed the cabinet about the ongoing negotiations with the Pak Sarzameen Party.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the cabinet to form a committee to implement all the promises made with the JI. He reiterated that the Sindh government will wholeheartedly take action on all the promises made.

The committee that will include provincial labour minister, irrigation minister, parlimantray affars minister and advisor to chief minister on law affairs will also constitute the TORs.

The JI announced to end its protest after 29 days, as the Sindh government agreed to accept its demands regarding amendments in the Sindh Local Government Act.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting between a delegation of the Sindh government led by Provincial Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and JI leadership including JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem and MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed. Pakistan Peoples Party’s Dr Asim Hussain and Waqar Mehdi were also present on this occasion.

The JI and Sindh government have reached an agreement according to which Sindh Local Bodies Act, 2013, would be amended to give more powers to city mayors. Several important departments including health, education and tax would be under the local government.

They also agreed that local bodies elections would be held 90 days after amendment in the law. The Sindh government promised to establish provincial finance commission. Mayors and town chairmen would be members of the commission.

