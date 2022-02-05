Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 01:26 pm
Lord Nazir Ahmed jailed for abusing two children

Lord Nazir Ahmed, a former member of the UK Parliament. Image: UK Parliament

Former Labour peer Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotheram was sentenced by a UK court on Friday to five-and-a-half years in prison for abusing two children in the 1970s.

Last month, Sheffield Crown Court of the United Kingdom had declared Lord Nazir Ahmed, also a former member of the UK Parliament of Pakistani origin, guilty of sex offences, as per a BBC report.

The British court had observed that in the early 1970s, when the 64-year-old accused was a teenager, Lord Ahmed had attempted to rape a girl and made serious sexual advances towards a boy. The court was relayed that the sexual abuse took place in Rotherham town of South Yorkshire.

Lord Ahmed had outright denied the charges levelled against him calling them “malicious fiction”.

The prosecutor, Tom Little, had said he tried to rape the girl when he was about the age of 16 or 17, and the girl was quite younger than him. The sexual attack on the boy also occurred during the same period, but the victim was 11 years old then.

The prosecutor had also claimed that a phone recording of the conversation between both of the victims, which took place about five years ago in 2016, showed that the allegations were not “made-up or concocted”.

The female victim had reportedly made the call to the man after receiving an email from him in which he claimed that he had evidence against the miscreant.

The same man who accused Lord Ahmed of sexual offences had also levelled allegations of sexual abuse against two brothers of the former British parliamentarian — Mohammed Farouq, 71, and Mohammed Tariq, 65 — however, the court had deemed both of them unfit for trial.

