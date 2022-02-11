Macedonian President reacts after a girl with Down syndrome gets bullied

After hearing that an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome had been bullied at school, the President of the Republic of North Macedonia escorted her to class. The president is being praised for taking such a significant step toward inclusiveness.

The President interacted with the girl’s family to learn about the challenges they face on a daily basis, including bullying and encouraged them to “push for the preservation of children’s rights,” according to the statement.

“Embla’s case reminds us of the prejudices we live with and the need for greater protection and care for children with disabilities,” Macedonian President Nikola Gruevski wrote in an Instagram post.

President further stated that “ the behavior of those who endanger children’s rights is unacceptable, especially when it comes to children with atypical development.”

