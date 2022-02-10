Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut “The Fame Game” trailer is out!

The iconic actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her digital debut on Netflix with The Fame Game which will begin streaming from February 25.

Netflix web show’s trailer is out that showed Madhuri as a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand and the dark sides of her life being a famous artist.

The show was previously named Finding Anamika but the show producer Karan Johar announced to change the title.

The trailer revealed that the story revolves around the superstar Anamika who went missing and the police had to initiate a probe.

Later, the dark sides of her life were unveiled in the movie.

Madhuri who is playing the lead revealed a bit of the story in a recent Instagram post.

“Be it stardom or glamour, everything has a dark side to it. Know more about the flip side of fame in Bollywood star Anamika Anand’s life in the series ‘The Fame Game”.

The fame Game, being Madhuri’s first on Netflix, has become one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix and Nene fans are eagerly waiting for it to hit the screens.