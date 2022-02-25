Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 10:09 pm
‘Make it worth their stare,’ Babar Azam’s elegant appearance takes internet by storm

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, came to Twitter on Friday to showcase a new stylish photo of himself wearing a suit.

Babar Azam
A slate-blue suit, a sky-blue shirt, and black moccasins were worn by the 27-year-old. Babar captioned the photo, “Make it worth their stare.”

Babar Azam sat atop a stool and posed against a white background to make a stance for the photograph.

In just four hours after it was posted, the photo had over 31,000 likes. People began to leave love and comments under the post shortly after.

Have a look

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

