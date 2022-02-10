Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,956,332, according to the health ministry.

There are 130 new imported cases, with 17,004 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further nine deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,065.

The ministry reported 5,681 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,829,752.

Read more: Malaysia reports 10,089 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

There are 94,515 active cases, 147 are being held in intensive care and 79 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 165,653 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 80.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 39.1 percent have received boosters.