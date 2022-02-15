Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 12:15 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 12:15 pm
malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 21,315 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 3,061,550, according to the health ministry.

There are 81 new imported cases, with 21,234 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 24 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,149.

The ministry reported 8,517 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,860,954.

There are 168,447 active cases, 199 are being held in intensive care and 115 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Read more: Malaysia reports 21,072 new COVID-19 infections, 11 new deaths

The country reported 149,888 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone, and 80.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 41 percent have received boosters.

 

Read More

7 hours ago
Xinjiang cleared of all COVID-19 cases

URUMQI - Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been cleared of...
7 hours ago
Random COVID-19 testing kicks off in North Macedonia

SKOPJE - Random COVID-19 testing kicked off across North Macedonia on Monday,...
7 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 11.04 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - A total of 11,041,815 COVID-19 cases were reported in...
7 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19...
8 hours ago
S.Korea reports record high of 57,177 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record...
8 hours ago
India logs 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,692,943

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,692,943 on Tuesday, as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga
44 seconds ago
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga

SUVA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga...
equities recovery
3 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
psl 7
3 mins ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
Kalabagh dam
9 mins ago
LCCI urges for construction of Kalabagh dam

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600