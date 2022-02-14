Man held for making ‘fake’ emergency call

The man, identified as Musa, was held after he made a bogus call on Rescue 15—Image: @Rporwp

RAWALPINDI: Sadiqabad Police on Monday have arrested a man for making a fake call on police helpline 15 about his kidnapping.

The man, identified as Musa, was held after he called Rescue 15 and informed police that he was being kidnapped at gunpoint.

Responding to the call, the police reached the scene and started investigating the complaint which turned out to be bogus, according to the police. The man was therefore was arrested by the Police.

ایمرجنسی نمبرز پرآپکی غیرضروری کال کسی ضرورت مندکوبروقت مددسےمحروم کرسکتی ہے

راولپنڈی.تھانہ صادق آباد پولیس نے پکار15پربوگس کال کرنےوالے شخص کوگرفتارکرلیا

ملزم موسیٰ نے15پربوگس کال کی کہ مصطفیٰ کوگن پوائنٹ پراغواکیاجارہاہے.

پولیس کےپہنچنے پردریافت کےبعدایساکوئی واقعہ پیش نہ آیا pic.twitter.com/OQ6S8kGIpD — RPO Rawalpindi (@Rporwp) February 13, 2022

Read more: PTA introduce live finger detection to prevent fake SIM cards

Earlier, Rangers and police personnel have conducted a joint raid in the Orangi Town area of Karachi on a tip-off and arrested two alleged arms smugglers.

According to the spokesman of Sindh Rangers, in a joint operation with Police, three members of the inter-provincial arms smuggling gang Ataullah, Irfan and Fayyaz have been arrested from the Orangi Town area of ​​Karachi.

A Sindh Rangers spokesman said that 11 pistols, 22 magazines and 1 weapon punch tool were recovered from the possession of the accused.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that they used various social media platforms to sell arms.

A Sindh Rangers spokesman said that the suspects were illegally smuggling arms from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to different cities of Sindh and Punjab by means of passenger buses.

Read more: Rangers’ prosecutor stopped from representing state in Baldia factory fire case

A spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the arrested accused are habitual offenders and have been jailed several times. The arrested accused along with the recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

The spokesperson of Sindh Rangers said that the people are requested to report such elements immediately to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers helpline 1101 or Rangers WhatsApp number 03479001111 by calling or SMS. The name of the informant will be kept secret.