Marching into chaos

The month of March brings one thing to mind – March 23rd Military Parade. But this time around the political marches planned both by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition parties seems to eclipse the Pakistan Day celebrations — at least on the mainstream and social media – if not in the hearts and minds of most of the Pakistanis.

The media are flooded with the news and speculations about the outcome of these polarizing political marches and questions whether they would lead to the fall of the government or take the wind out of the sails of the opposition parties.

Over the past couple of weeks, leaders of the opposition parties have been holding a series of meetings, both open and private. In their chat with the media after these meetings, the opposition politicians try to give an impression that they are converging on the one-point agenda of sending Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government packing and they have already devised a winning strategy.

Some political analysts are of the view that in the face of the rapid changes in the political situation, the long marches seem irrelevant and some of the opposition parties’ leaders are confident that Imran Khan could be de-seated even before the launch of these protests. However, there are other analysts who with equal conviction say that ousting Imran Khan is easier said than done and the opposition is exaggerating its might, preparations and chances of expected support from the establishment.

Although the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) declined to put off their scheduled long march starting from February 27 on the request of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, it agreed to bring a no-trust move against Imran Khan alongside other opposition parties.

After a series of meetings between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the PPP and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leaders, the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had proposed the name of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the opposition’s joint candidate for premiership. They had also constituted a committee comprising the PPP, the PML-N and the JUI-F leaders to finalize other modalities.

Zardari was also tasked to make contacts with leadership of other political parties, especially the allies of the PTI government, to seek their support in bringing down the government, which, according to them, has made the lives of the common people miserable.

The PTI ministers have also started feeling the heat of the opposition’s maneuverings and a couple of days back Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the opposition parties had attempted to bribe at least three of their parliamentarians.

He also accused the opposition of horse-trading. But the opposition was quick to deny the allegation with PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, claiming that it was the PTI lawmakers who were approaching them for seeking their party tickets for the next election.

Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak also cautioned the party MPs that in case they go against the party discipline they will lose their seats and in case the opposition parties manage to bring down their government, the PTI will not let anyone win the vote of confidence from the Parliament.

“We are not sleeping. We are alive to all the moves of the opposition parties,” he firmly said, adding that the PTI government would complete its mandated term.

If some confused vibes are coming from the government side, the opposition parties are also giving mixed and often contradictory signals. If Shehbaz Sharif sees it as his one and only chance to become prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been saying that rather than forming a government, the opposition should be focusing on calling fresh elections alone.

The PTI government’s coalition partners have not given any overt support to the opposition parties’ move and are apparently standing firm with the government.

However, they are also meeting with the opposition parties’ central leadership including Zardari, Fazl and Shehbaz and are issuing statements after the meetings which are subject to various interpretations.

Reportedly the opposition parties’ alliance has offered the PML-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the slot of Punjab chief minister if his party – which is the PTI coalition’s partner in the centre and Punjab – supports them. Elahi has sought time for consultation with the party leadership. But there is a powerful lobby within the PML-N which abhors this idea.

On the other hand, Elahi and his son – federal minister Moonis Elahi – have assured the government of their unwavering support once in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and once during their meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasir.

Meanwhile, the PPP is finalizing preparations for its long march which will start from Karachi on February 27 and after passing through 34 cities of Sindh and Punjab reach Islamabad on March 8.

Political analysts said the march would be aimed at exerting pressure on the government as the opposition would introduce a no-trust motion in the parliament. The opposition parties may table the no-trust move at a time when the people they brought to Federal Capital would be sitting at D-Chowk.

Sources aware of the developments on this front informed Bol News that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had requested Asif Ali Zardari to defer the long march but the latter had declined to oblige on the pretext that the preparations for the march were almost finalized.

As a goodwill gesture the PDM chief said they would welcome the PPP long march in each and every city on its way to the federal capital. In a counter move the PTI has also planned a long march against the PPP’s Sindh government in Karachi.

This long march will start from Ghotki city of Sindh on February 26 and will reach Karachi on February 27 when the PPP’s march will kick start its journey for the federal capital. The PTI’s march will be led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who has some following in the rural Sindh.

The third march – announced by the PDM – will converge from various cities of Pakistan to Islamabad on March 23. The PDM leaders are, however, reluctant to share if they would go for a sit-in or would disperse after a one-day power show.

Senior political analyst Imtiaz Gul said such marches and protests would only be aimed at mobilizing the public and keeping the party activists intact and there are little chances of any serious threat to the government from these marches.

But some other political analysts are of the view that coupled with the no-trust move, these marches could turn fatal for the PTI government. However, only time will tell whether or not these marches can turn into “Ides of March” for the Imran Khan government.