Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 09:37 pm
Marriyum flays Imran Khan for distributing performance certificates among ministers

Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb. Image: File

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed Imran Khan’s performance certificates to his cabinet ministers, incriminating charge sheets of failures to do their job.

Commenting to the ceremony, Marriyum said these charge sheets were not just the failures of these ministers but they truly were a failure of Imran Khan. Anybody working under the “chief thief and patron-in-chief of mafias” would fail. But there was no reason to be worried, she said, the ministers should pay more attention to theft, looting and lies to come up to Imran’s standards of corruption.

Such a ceremony was a heartless and apathetic insult and mockery of the miseries of the people of Pakistan that were suffering miserably because of the terrible performance of this PTI regime. The only awards Imran and his cabinet deserve were for stealing flour, sugar, electricity, gas and medicine, not for performance, she said.

She said it was ironic that a failed Prime Minister had the audacity to hand out performance certificates and awards. The economy, defense, foreign affairs, petroleum, energy and food security of the country would be in jeopardy until Imran is ousted, and sent to jail for his crimes against the state and its people, she stressed.

Imran himself was the biggest reason for the failure of all ministries and departments including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Economy, and Finance. Imran should be ashamed of himself, she opined.

