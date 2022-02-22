Martyrs like Captain Haider Abbas real ‘national heroes’: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of Captain Haider Abbas and said the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland were the real ‘national heroes.’

Captain Haider bravely fought with terrorists in an Intelligence-Based Operation in Balochistan, killed the anti-state elements and laid his life in the line of duty, he said in a statement.

“Blood of martyrs will not go waste,” he remarked.

Read more: Fawad, Faisal pay tribute to Captain Haider martyred in Sibi IBO

Habib said the brave armed and security forces were committed to completely eradicating terrorism from the country.

On Monday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Faisal Javed Khan had also paid rich tribute to Captain Haider Abbas shaheed in their respective messages on Twitter.

Today, the Pakistani Army and the entire nation marked five years of ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’ against terrorism. On February 22 in 2017, Pakistan Army had launched ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’ — which translates to ‘elimination of discord’ — across the country.