Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 01:42 pm
Maryam Nawaz slams NAB as it seeks adjournment in Avenfield reference

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Image: screengrab/ BOL News

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while addressing the press conference on Thursday criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for demanding four weeks to provide evidence.

“If there is no proof then there is no need to drag the case further, justice should be served,” she said.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) was hearing appeals of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and her husband retired Capt Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield properties reference today.

Maryam, while replying to a question in regards to the arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig yesterday, maintained that the incident recalled her of the Musharraf era when 60 judges were sent home and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) was manhandled.

“Prime minister utilised Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to violate the sanctity of houses.”

Maryam expressed that there was a time when Moshin Baig used to criticise PML- N.

While slamming the premiere for yesterday’s arrest, she said that Imran Khan is ‘not mentally stable’.

