Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:08 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Maulana Fazlur Rahman announces to observe Hijab Day on February 18

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:08 pm

Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Image: File

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, announced to observe Hijab Day on Friday, February 18 in support of Indian Muslim women.

The announcement came after the harassment incident with a hijab-wearing Muslim college student in Karnataka, India.

Read more: Hijab Row: Why are Muslim students protesting in India?

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head also urged the women in Pakistan to join the cause and urged the clerics to highlight the subject during Friday sermons.

Maulana announced that there will be rallies and processions to express solidarity with Indian Muslim women on Friday.

Notably, a video surfaced on the internet a few days ago showing a Muslim woman being heckled by a Hindu mob over taking hijab at her college in Karnataka.

The student named Muskan Khan confronted the protestors all alone.

The video sparked outrage among Muslims all over the world and many prominent personalities including Bollywood celebrities stood in support of her.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman has announced Friday as Hijab Day to show solidarity to Muskan and all other hijab-wearing Muslim women in India.

Read More

50 mins ago
LBA members protest against LHC’s new mechanism for case allocation

LAHORE: Members of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) on Tuesday locked down...
1 hour ago
'PM Imran not upset with my political meetings but with destruction of country'

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Tuesday that Prime...
2 hours ago
PM Imran’s upcoming visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the upcoming...
2 hours ago
‘Loans being given to those who were earlier not allowed to enter banks’

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir on Tuesday...
2 hours ago
Involving 220 million people in formal economy will strengthen Pakistan, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the 220 million...
3 hours ago
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mahnoor Shahzad engagement
4 mins ago
National badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad announces her engagement

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged with Major Faizan Alam, a...
Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification in IHC
5 mins ago
Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Tuesday has challenged the...
15 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is hopeful for Kanye West

A source revealed how Kim feels about reuniting with West. After the...
Ayeza and Danish
16 mins ago
Ayeza and Danish leave fans swooning with recent romantic picture

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600