Maulana Fazlur Rahman announces to observe Hijab Day on February 18

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, announced to observe Hijab Day on Friday, February 18 in support of Indian Muslim women.

The announcement came after the harassment incident with a hijab-wearing Muslim college student in Karnataka, India.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head also urged the women in Pakistan to join the cause and urged the clerics to highlight the subject during Friday sermons.

Maulana announced that there will be rallies and processions to express solidarity with Indian Muslim women on Friday.

Notably, a video surfaced on the internet a few days ago showing a Muslim woman being heckled by a Hindu mob over taking hijab at her college in Karnataka.

The student named Muskan Khan confronted the protestors all alone.

The video sparked outrage among Muslims all over the world and many prominent personalities including Bollywood celebrities stood in support of her.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman has announced Friday as Hijab Day to show solidarity to Muskan and all other hijab-wearing Muslim women in India.