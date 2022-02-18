Maulana Fazlur Rehman to camp in capital for no-trust motion

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, announced to camp in Islamabad till the success of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will reach the capital after a public gathering in Hangu on February 20, reported Bol News on Friday.

The JUI leader will hold meetings with different parties to take a step against the PTI-led government.

Maulana has also called upon a party meeting on February 22 in order to discuss the next steps for the no-trust motion.

Sources told Bol news that the JUI leader has a plan to stay in the capital city until the success of the no-confidence motion.

During his stay, Maulana will be in contact with other political parties to convene the PDM’s summit, the opposition alliance, and other crucial issues.