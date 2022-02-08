Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:57 pm
Meet Raju Patel, the Digital Beggar Who Accepts PhonePe Payments

Digital Beggar

Digital money is becoming more and more significant in our lives as time goes on. People are being prompted to incorporate technology into their daily lives as a result of this. One of them is Raju Patel, a beggar from Bihar. It has abandoned the conventional technique of requesting alms in favour of PhonePe, a digital wallet and online payment software.

According to the media, Raju Patel has abandoned the traditional method of requesting alms in favour of PhonePe, a digital wallet and online payment programme. Netizens call him “India’s first digital beggar.” Others claimed that technological advancements and digital literacy had no impact on poverty reduction.

Read more: The tyranny of digital technology

According to a few Bettiah Twitter users, Patel is popular at Bihar’s Bettiah train station.

A Twitter user commented “Its both good and bad. Good that digitisation has reached the masses. Bad that govt is not doing enough to reduce beggary, giving jobs and these people themselves feel content with begging and not doing something for themselves to get out of it and brighten their future.”

Patel said to the media while explaining his desire to innovate, “Many times, people refused to give me alms saying that they did not have cash in smaller denominations. Many travellers said that in the era of e-wallets there is no need to carry cash anymore. Due to this, I opened a bank account and an e-wallet account.”

He added, “I accept digital payments, it’s enough to get the work done and fill my stomach.”

