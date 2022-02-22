Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:27 am
Anti-government strategy: Meeting between Zardari and Shehbaz remains inconclusive





Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif calls on Former President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore on Tuesday. Screengrab / Bol News

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Former President Asif Ali Zardari discussed different options including a no-confidence motion to oust the PTI government.

However, both leaders could not have reached any consensus against the PTI government. However,  they have agreed to meet again to chalk out a joint strategy against the government.

Read more: Fazl urges Zardari to delay long march to dispel impression of division

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along with his senior party leaders and a delegation of the JUI-F in Lahore on Tuesday reached the Bilawal House where Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders received them.

Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had an important meeting and discussed the current political and economic issues particularly surging inflation.

The senior leaders of the PML-N, PPP and JUI-F were also present in the meeting.

The PML-N presented a proposal that if 10 to 15 PTI dissident parliamentarians resigned, the government would lose simple majority, resultantly the opposition could move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, the PPP disagreed with the proposal and feared that if the National Assembly Speaker refused to accept their resignations, the opposition would face an awkward situation, and may lose the confidence of the people in the opposition.

The PPP leadership was of the opinion that the reputation of the opposition was at the stake so they would have to take every step with due deliberation.

The PPP suggested that a no-trust motion should first be moved against the NA speaker if it was succeeded then a no-confidence motion could be tabled against the prime minister.

Read more: Next general elections to be held on basis of fresh census results: Asad

The PML-N insisted on the no-trust motion against the prime minister however, it assured the PPP leadership of placing its suggestion before the party supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif.

After the meeting with the PPP leadership, Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and informed him about the discussion took place between both the parties.

