Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:40 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

‘Meeting of the Minds’: NAHE organises national conference in Lahore

Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:40 pm
National Academy of Higher Education

National Academy of Higher Education logo. Image: APP

LAHORE: “There is a grave need for moving away from the metrics that emphasize the quantity of research papers produced towards the weight of one quality paper, which either solves or contributes meaningfully to solving a problem, being far better than the weight of dozens of papers which do not develop a body of knowledge,” said Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Tariq Banuri.

Read more: Tariq Banuri re-assumes charge as HEC Chairman

He was expressing his views as a keynote speaker of a national conference entitled “Meeting of the Minds” organised by the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) on the premises of the National Institute for Finance and Banking (NIBAF) on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the conference, held under the leadership of Rector, Prof. Shaheen Sardar Ali, brought together early career researchers/academics who have undergone training at NAHE under the National Faculty Development Program (NFDP) and placed at HEIs through the IPFP fellowship.

These IPFP Fellows received a Start Up Research Grant (SRGP) for a research project at the institution of placement of up to one million rupees. Upon completion of the project, NAHE encouraged them to reflect their research findings in a poster and provided them training on poster making, which was offered by Dr Rahman Shah Zaib Saleem from LUMS. Panel members (senior academics) from HEIs in the country evaluated these posters and received a three-minute presentation by IPFP Fellows explaining their research and poster after which authors of the five top-ranked posters were announced.

A total of 65 IPFP fellows submitted their posters for evaluation. A conference book containing the posters will be published as well, and it will contribute towards the dissemination of this work not only among the limited NAHE Fellows but also to a wider audience in the higher education sector.

In his speech chairman, HEC strongly encouraged the faculty members and IPFP fellows to study the literature and stay up-to-date with knowledge and transfer it to the students effectively.

Addressing the conference, Executive Director HEC Dr Shaista Sohail stressed the need for promoting research that contributes to strengthening the economy of Pakistan by building high-quality exportable products. She thanked all the panellists and congratulated the best five presenters.

Read more: HEC’s funding requirements for next two years reviewed

This was the first time in the history of HEC that a research conference was held to follow up with grant awardees, wherein well-reputed academics from across the country evaluated the output produced as a result of HEC-funded research.

Read More

2 hours ago
CAA warns against safety violations at Jinnah International Airport

A major violation of safety rules was revealed at a sensitive location...
2 hours ago
NCOC to relax COVID protocols in cities with low positivity

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that...
3 hours ago
Loans worth Rs39b approved to economically empower youth: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on...
3 hours ago
PM Imran says Pakistan wants Taliban recognition as 'a collective process'

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said in an interview with French publication...
4 hours ago
Maulana Fazlur Rahman announces to observe Hijab Day on February 18

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, announced to observe Hijab Day...
4 hours ago
Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Tuesday has challenged the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nagaland State Lottery Result
7 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 15 feb, 2022 today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 15 02...
Prince Harry
10 mins ago
Prince Harry will be ‘mad’ with Camilla as Queen consort, Princess Diana’s friend

According to a friend of Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana, Camilla...
Prince Louis
20 mins ago
The Queen was forced to intervene and change Prince Louis’ formal name

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had their third child, the...
QG vs PZ
33 mins ago
Peshawar vs Quetta Live Score | PZ VS QG Live Match 22nd | Ball by Ball updates

QG vs PZ: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 22nd...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600