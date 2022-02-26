Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 07:49 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receives humanitarian award for their services in USA

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 07:49 pm
Meghan
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have congratulated them on receiving a top humanitarian award for their “distinguished public service” in the United States.

The President’s Award will be given to the pair during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, which will be broadcast live online today.

Hundreds of Twitter users thanked and applauded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of the ceremony.

One fan wrote: “Yes! They’re living their best lives and I’m so happy for them.”

Another said: “Harry and Meghan are like a city that is set on a hill that cannot be hidden and whose light keeps shining brighter to the chagrin of haters.

“Their works impact and are obvious to genuine lovers of humanity to see, hence the acknowledgment and association from good forces all over.”

While a third wrote: “OMFG!!! our faves are killing it in the USA!! Home where they belong!!”

And, a fourth said: “I’m so excited to see Meghan speak. She is always so inspirational.”

 

Read More

34 mins ago
Expert warns Prince Harry that he "must make sacrifices": report

Experts have urged Prince Harry to make sacrifices during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum...
40 mins ago
The Queen is receiving 'no assistance' from the Royal Family during the covid-10 battle

Prince Charles and Prince William have been chastised for failing to intervene...
43 mins ago
Netizens reacts to Madhuri Dixit's dance, fans call it 'Aaja Nachle copy'

Madhuri Dixit made her digital debut with The Fame Game, a web series...
48 mins ago
Princess Diana vs. Camilla: How Prince Charles Interacted With Them Publicly

Prince Charles' relationship with Princess Diana during royal engagements was vastly different...
48 mins ago
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's relationship takes a new turn!

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for...
55 mins ago
The film 'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wishes to'resign' from the series: 'I'm ready to move on.'

Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby) has stated that he does...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sara Ali
3 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
4 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
6 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
14 mins ago
FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Adsence Ad 300X600