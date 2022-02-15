Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 11:05 pm
Meghan Markle ‘has no intention of returning to the UK’ since it is a ‘lost cause,’ Source

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has no intentions to return to the United Kingdom since Britain is a lost cause for her and Prince Harry, according to a royal biography.

Meghan and Harry left the Firm in 2020 and currently reside in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry has been to the UK twice since then, but each times he has travelled alone, while Meghan and son Archie have not visited the country in two years.

Lilibet, who was born in California, has never visited the country.

And now, according to biographer Tom Bower, who is working on a book on Meghan, she has no plans to return to the UK and “doesn’t care” if she is welcomed there.

In a Sun article, he stated: “Meghan’s ultimate destination is unknown at the moment, but she has the resources to play an American politician.

“Britain, on the other hand, is a lost cause for the Sussexes.

Bower, who is working on a book on Meghan, says she has no plans to return to the UK and “doesn’t care” if she is welcomed there.

“In truth, I suppose Meghan doesn’t care if she’s welcome in London any longer.”

“She has no plans to return.”

He does, however, point out that, while public opinion in the UK may not be kind to Meghan, she is still admired in the United States.

He goes on to say that Harry and Meghan’s mini-tour of New York last year was a triumph, and she has strong support from “Democrats, minorities, and the young.”

Meanwhile, Harry said last month that he is unable to bring Meghan and their two children to the UK due to security concerns.

When he and Meghan stood down as working royals, they lost their police protection.

Bower announced last year that he was writing a book on Meghan that would “tell the truth.”

He is one of the country’s best-known biographers, having published in-depth unauthorised biographies of celebrities such as Richard Branson and Boris Johnson.

Bower is no stranger to writing about royal figures, having published Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion, and Defiance of Prince Charles in 2018.

