Mehwish Hayat makes our day with her post-workout glow

Actress Mehwish Hayat shared her post-workout video on Instagram and left everyone amazed with the workout glow on her face.

The actress, who has been winning fans’ love with her mind-blowing performances, is a fitness freak and loves to keep herself in shape.

Hayat took to Instagram to share a short video of her posing in gym gear.

The Punjab Nahi Jaongi actress looked flushed with positive energy and glow after the workout.

She could be seen donning a grey top with red track while hair tied in a high ponytail.

The clipped showed Mehwish posing for the camera and making our Thursday fresh with some positive vibes.

On the work front, Mehwish will be next seen in the movie London Nahi Jaonga alongside Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan, and Saba Faisal.