Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 10:36 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Mehwish Hayat makes our day with her post-workout glow

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 10:36 am

Actress Mehwish Hayat shared her post-workout video on Instagram and left everyone amazed with the workout glow on her face.

The actress, who has been winning fans’ love with her mind-blowing performances, is a fitness freak and loves to keep herself in shape.

Read more: Mehwish Hayat’s new haircut left the fans jaw-dropped

Hayat took to Instagram to share a short video of her posing in gym gear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

The Punjab Nahi Jaongi actress looked flushed with positive energy and glow after the workout.

She could be seen donning a grey top with red track while hair tied in a high ponytail.

The clipped showed Mehwish posing for the camera and making our Thursday fresh with some positive vibes.

Read more: Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Dance Video sets internet ABLAZE

On the work front, Mehwish will be next seen in the movie London Nahi Jaonga alongside Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan, and Saba Faisal.

Read More

2 hours ago
Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi dance their heart out in this energetic video

Pakistan's talented actress Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi are making the fans...
9 hours ago
Is Meghan Markle pursuing a 'plot'?

Meghan Markle is believed to be following a "plan" in order to...
9 hours ago
Kanye West expresses optimism for 'change' during Black Future Month

Kanye West recently gave a statement in which he expressed his support...
9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals the truth about her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from Kanye West, has disclosed...
9 hours ago
Kanye West's new reunion request to Kim Kardashian appears to be a jab at Julia Fox

Kayne West, who has been in the news recently for his whirlwind...
9 hours ago
Inside the Queen's long-forgotten country estate, which William and Kate had 'looked at'

One of the benefits of being Queen is that you have properties...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

malaysia
2 mins ago
Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
south africa
10 mins ago
South Africa finalize home tour agianst Bangladesh

Cricket South Africa has confirmed on Wednesday that Bangladesh will be touring...
mary simon
12 mins ago
Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA - Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19,...
Information Minister urges Sindh Govt to fully implement SC's verdict on devolution of powers
23 mins ago
PM Imran Khan making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the country's economy...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600