Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 11:17 am
Mehwish Hayat’s new haircut left the fans jaw-dropped

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 11:17 am

Actress Mehwish Hayat took to her Instagram to reveal her new haircut and took the internet by storm with her killer poses.

The Punjab Nahi Jaongi actress left her fans jaw-dropped when flaunts her new hairstyle in pictures.

Read more: Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Dance Video sets internet ABLAZE

The actress captioned the post, “I was bored”

Hayat could be seen wearing warm and cozy winter attire while sitting beside her room window seemingly lost in her thoughts.

A few other pictures showed the actress playing with her hair donning black stylish sunnies.

The fans were quick to shower love on the post and admired the actress’s new haircut.

Read more: Mehwish Hayat sports a mustache to support Humayun Saeed

The Mairy Qatil Mairy Dildar star stepped into the industry a while ago and has been ruling millions of hearts with her outstanding performances.

