Mian Chaunu lynching case: 112 suspects taken into custody, 10 prime suspects identified

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi disclosed on Tuesday that as many as 112 suspects involved in the Mian Chunnu lynching case have been taken into the custody – of whom 10 prime accused have been identified.

In the country’s latest case of blasphemy-related violence, an angry mob stoned to death a mentally ill man in Mian Channu. The killing came just over two months after a Sri Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob over blasphemy in Sialkot city, also in Punjab.

“As like Sri Lanka lynching case, the law enforcement authorities including Counter Terrorism Department Punjab are investigating the case. The suspects will be presented before an anti-terrorism court in Multan,” the special assistant informed.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is following the case on the directives of Prime Minister Imran while Punjab Inspector General is also looking at the development of the case, he said.

Hafiz Asharfi on behalf of the clergy said that anyone taking the laws in their hands violates the blasphemy laws of the country. “Those involved in these heinous crimes lack religious education. They do not even know the basics of the religion,” he added.

He said that Paigham-e-Pakistan and National Action Plan that includes the representatives of clergy from all schools of thought and members of civil society will put their level to bring harmony in the society. “The vision of these plans must be implemented for desired results,” he said.