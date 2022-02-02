Minna Tariq took breaths away with her reception look

Actress Minna Tariq who recently tied the knot in a fairytale wedding enjoyed her reception last night and took our breaths away.

The actress looked stunning in a pastel coloured attire with elegant jewellry to compliment her look.

A number of fraternity members joined the celeb-family to relish their big day.

Actress Bushra Ansari, actor Shabbir Jan, Behroz Sabzwari, Safina Behrooz and alot many others were caught on camera during the event.

The actress’s wedding ceremony took place with Imran Sheikh on January 13.

Lets have a look at Minna’ looks from the wedding events: