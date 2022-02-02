Minor girl rapist handed down 16-year imprisonment

Additional District and Sessions Judge Karachi East Javed Haider Phulpoto on Wednesday handed down 16-year imprisonment to a man for raping a three-year-old girl in 2017. Naeem Ahmed was found guilty of subjecting the minor girl to a sexual assault and torturing her in the Korangi Industrial Area.

On Wednesday, the Additional District and Sessions’ Judge (east) pronounced his verdict he had reserved earlier after recording evidence and hearing final arguments complainant and defence lawyers.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay 50,000 rupees fine and in case of default to undergo six-month additional imprisonment.

The convict was also ordered to pay 10,000 rupees as compensation to the complainant/victim and in case of default, he would have to suffer one-month imprisonment.

The convict’s wife, however, was acquitted from the charge of abetment for want of evidence against her.

According to the complainant’s lawyer, Advocate Asia Munir, the accused had taken away the victim while she was playing outside her house in August 2017.

She further stated that the victim’s brother, who was an eyewitness, told his parents that Naeem Ahmed had taken his sister along with him.

She said initially the accused denied having information about the whereabouts of the kid but later admitted that the girl had gone to a wedding party alongwith his wife.

She said when the accused brought the kid back to her parents she was already suffering from fever and not feeling well.

She added that the victim had marks of burning with cigarettes on her chest while the accused had also subjected her to physical torture in addition to sexual abuse.

A case was registered on the charges of rape and abetment against Naeem and his wife at Korangi Industrial Area police station on the complaint of the victim’s family.