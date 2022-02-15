Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:43 pm
Mira Rajput reveals what got her married to Shahid Kapoor; see post

Mira Rajput Valentine's special Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to amaze fans with their adorable bond.

This time again, the gorgeous mommy took to her Instagram to dedicate Valentine’s Day with a husband appreciation post to Shahid Kapoor and it’s adorable.

“Last bite for a handsome husband’ My love for food got me the love of my life you think?”

She then referred to a belief of sorts for getting a good husband. In a hashtag, the mommy of two added in the caption: “How did I get so lucky?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput have whale of a time on a beach

On her Instagram Stories previously, Mira shared glimpses of the Valentine’s Day special gift she received from Shahid–a beautiful bundle of flowers.

On Monday evening, the duo was spotted walking hand-in-hand at an eatery in Mumbai. Both Shahid and Mira adhered to Valentines-staple shades of red.

Here are the pictures:

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput out for Valentine's Day celebration

Shahid Kapoor, son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015 and are parents to two kids – daughter Misha and son Zain.

